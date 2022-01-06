Edinburgh energy infrastructure developer joins forces with English peer amid net zero drive

Stag Energy is currently progressing projects in support of National Grid’s Pathfinder process. It is merging its operations with those of Carlton Power, which is headquartered in Stokesley, North Yorkshire.

The combined business will operate as part of the Carlton Power Group and includes key personnel from both Carlton and Stag, including Carlton’s founder Keith Clarke and George Grant, the founder of Stag Energy.

Grant said: “The combined company intends to capitalise on the continuing growth in the market for distributed low carbon energy projects and to continue to deliver quality investment opportunities for both strategic and financial partners.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlton Power's Keith Clarke and Stag Energy's George Grant.

Clarke said: “Our combined capabilities provide an unparalleled track record of successfully identifying, developing and delivering major infrastructure projects in the UK and Europe.

“Over the past 30 years, the team has delivered more than six gigawatts of both thermal and renewables generation.

“Importantly, looking ahead there are a range of business opportunities that we see to be vital for the UK energy system to safely navigate its way towards net zero. It’s an exciting future for all of us.”

Stag is progressing projects in support of National Grid’s Pathfinder process. The team originated and secured development consent orders for four projects in England and Wales, which were acquired by Drax Group in 2019.

The capital firm has also developed an embedded portfolio of small-scale, back-up generation units in recent years.

A message from the Editor: