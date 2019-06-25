Edinburgh experts help build 'largest movable steel structure' for Chernobyl

An Edinburgh-based construction and property firm has detailed the “vital” monitoring work it is conducting regarding the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine.

Thomas & Adamson is leading a global team monitoring the construction of the New Safe Confinement, billed as the largest movable steel structure built to create a barrier against release of radioactive substances and creating an environment for further works.

Colin Ross, regional director at Thomas & Adamson, who is based in the company’s Kyiv office and leading the project, said the firm has been at the Chernobyl site for more than five years, providing support and independent oversight on programming completion of the works, financial management, risk management and quality assurance processes, "crucial areas of responsibilities for a project of this size and status".

He added that it is "testament" to the team it has in place, its project experience and in-house nuclear expertise that it was chosen to work on the project, which aims to prevent the spread of deadly radiation.

“As a company that works across a range of sectors – including life sciences and technology – we’re used to working in complex environments, but I don’t think any of us would ever have imagined that our roles as quantity surveyors and the like would have led us to work at the site of Europe’s worst nuclear disaster.”

The site is set to be handed over to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development later this year.