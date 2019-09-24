Edinburgh-founded Skyscanner makes green travel pledge as it hits user milestone

Skyscanner, the travel search site founded in Edinburgh in 2003, has ramped up its green credentials and hailed a “significant milestone” after hitting 100 million peak monthly active users.

The announcement came as the tech firm, which was acquired by Chinese giant Ctrip Group in 2016 in a deal valued at £1.4 billion, launched a global brand re-fresh and pledged to “lead the global transformation to modern and sustainable travel”.

Skyscanner also revealed that it has put more than 172 million flight passengers in the air in the past 12 months, more than many major airlines, with the value of flight tickets bought through the site in 2018 estimated at some $23.7 billion (£19.1bn).

Chief executive Bryan Dove said: “We know that today’s travellers expect a seamless, mobile first experience. They’re also increasingly aware of the impact travel can have on our environment.

“As a leader in the industry, we care deeply and have a responsibility in ensuring the joy of travel is something that can be experienced both today and in the future.

“Our new mission and brand refresh encapsulate this ethos, while our global scale and growth trajectory give us an incredible platform to lead the transformation of travel.”

Skyscanner launched in 2003 as a pioneer in flight search and has since widened the range of services it offers, working with some 1,200 partners such as airlines, hotels, online travel agents and car hire companies. It has been hailed as one of Scotland’s big tech success stories. The site serves 52 countries and more than 30 languages.

Skyscanner said its apps have now been downloaded more than 90 million times and over 60 per cent of its users interact with the brand via a mobile device.

The firm is also one of the major companies involved in the Duke of Sussex’s Travalyst initiative aimed at transforming the future of travel.