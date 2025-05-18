Edinburgh girl formulates wonder oil for hair growth

After battling bleach-damaged hair and hair loss, Louisa Macari returns from Bondi, Sydney to launch a breakthrough hair growth oil.

A local entrepreneur is shaking up the hair industry — and it all started on the other side of the world. Louisa, originally from Edinburgh, has launched She’s Thick, a pioneering new hair oil formulated specifically for blonde hair and sensitive scalps.

After years of bleaching left her hair brittle and thinning, Louisa realised there were no hair growth products suitable for blonde hair. In 2022, armed with a determination to reverse her hair loss, she began formulating a hair oil in her Bondi kitchen. “Every oil I tried either faded my blonde colour or irritated my scalp. I wanted something that actually boosted growth and reduced hair loss, but was gentle enough for bleached hair.”

Within three months she saw tremendous regrowth and noticeably thicker hair — and friends started asking for bottles. The idea for She’s Thick was born.

Fast forward to 2025, Louisa has moved back to Edinburgh to launch the brand. She’s Thick is the first ever hair growth oil formulated specifically for blonde hair — it doesn’t dull colour, it's cruelty-free and made with 100% organic ingredients, designed to soothe the scalp while promoting visible growth.

“There are so many women like me who bleach their hair or struggle with hair thinning”' Louisa says. “This oil finally solves that problem.”

The name? It’s a playful twist on the dumb blonde stereotype. She’s not thick — but her hair is. Louisa laughs. “A lot of blonde women will relate.”

With glowing reviews already from early customers, Louisa hopes the oil will help the thousands of women who struggle with hair damage and thinning.

Shop the oil now at shesthickhaircare.com and or follow along at @shesthick_hair on Instagram.