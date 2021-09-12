Edinburgh hi-fi dealer making big noise with unique music photography exhibition

The show, which is due to be staged at the retailer’s Leith store on September 24 and 25, will feature images of major artists in concert and backstage, a new collection of handmade silver gelatin prints, and a series of portraits and interviews from the One LP project first seen in New York’s ARChive of Contemporary Music.

At the One LP exhibition in New York, visitors had the opportunity to have an individual photography portrait session of them holding an album of great personal significance. This was accompanied by an interview exploring the personal meaning and value of the chosen LP.

Artists who participated included Jack Bruce, Carol Kidd, Annie Ross, Peggy Seeger, Johnny Marr, Eddi Reader, Gregory Porter, Kenny Burrell and Robert Glasper.

Artists who have participated in the William Ellis One LP project include Johnny Marr.

The project has been taken up by academia and is the subject of a research programme at Birmingham City University that explores the ways we can use the photographic image and words to capture something of the place of recorded music in our cultural identity.

Loud & Clear, which has a sister hi-fi showroom in the heart of Glasgow and also runs an online store, has arranged for visitors to its Edinburgh exhibition to have the opportunity to take part in their own professional photography session with Ellis featuring their own album of importance.

Participants will receive a signed album-sized print of their portrait, a printed transcript of their interview and the option of appearing on the onelp.org website.

Artists featured in the exhibition will include Miles Davis, Tony Bennett, Nancy Wilson, Paul McCartney, Al Green, Tracy Chapman and James Brown.

The images will be displayed throughout the firm’s Commercial Quay showroom and will be enhanced by “carefully selected tracks” played through some of the world’s finest audio equipment.

Ellis was born in Liverpool in 1957. His work is in the collection of the National Portrait Gallery and has been shown in galleries and festivals throughout the world.

