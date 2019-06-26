Edinburgh IT recruiter receives monks' blessing as it expands Thai office

An Edinburgh IT recruitment firm has expanded its Bangkok branch as it looks to create a head office capable of serving the whole of South East Asia.

Cathcart Associates has relocated to an office four times bigger than its previous premises in the Thai capital, where headcount has doubled in the last year and two further hires are expected this summer.

The Cathcart team in Bangkok, where headcount has doubled in the last year. Picture: Contributed

Turnover has also increased twofold in the last 12 months, as the division placed specialist tech candidates at more than 50 companies.

As part of an official opening ceremony, monks from a local temple gave the new base a traditional Thai blessing, said to bring good luck and prosperity to the business and its staff.

Nick Macdougall, managing consultant for Cathcart in Thailand, said: “It’s a very exciting time for the tech industry in Thailand. The country is bursting with great talent, and we are thrilled to have seen such high demand for our services.

"Looking to the future, we expect Bangkok to become our headquarters for the whole of South East Asia as we ramp up our activity into neighbouring countries. Our ambition is to become the number one specialist IT recruitment agency in South East Asia.”