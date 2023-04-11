Edinburgh property letting portal snapped up by global holiday rental giant Airbnb

Letting Cloud was set up by tech entrepreneur Grant MacCusker in 2019 to provide the market with an advertising platform for agents and landlords. Providing a “turnkey operation”, the proptech firm has more than 5,000 agents advertising some 500,000 properties in the holiday, short and long-term rental sectors throughout the UK. The acquisition deal value is not being disclosed.

The advanced technology behind Letting Cloud, which had received alternative takeover approaches and offers of investment, will help Airbnb with Scottish legislation changes surrounding short-term holiday lets as well as Westminster’s imminent clampdown on “party houses”, bosses said. Airbnb, which is headquartered in California, said the acquisition would bring future benefits to agents and landlords, including improving the rental experience for everyone in the short-term and holiday rental sector.

Airbnb director of engineering, Jordanna Kwok, said: “We were attracted by the array of interesting problems being tackled by Letting Cloud, and how they were addressing them using modern and emerging technology. Whilst both companies shared similar values and market share, the technical acquisition will bring more clarity to the UK short-term and holiday rental market. Airbnb are continuing to thrive on solving interesting problems which will help with the recent government legislation being rolled out in Scotland and the UK.”

A “handover process” is currently underway, with Airbnb integrating everything under its distinctive brand logo.

MacCusker added: “Our software behind the main website which conducts all the verification checks required to complete a successful let is what attracted Airbnb. To be honest [the deal] hasn’t really sunk in yet.

“There was a £6 million seed round on the table from investors in the US and London, and another offer from a US company looking to acquire us and move into this space in the UK, but I went with the Airbnb offer as it fitted in with the technology we had built. It’s a good fit, we share similar values and know our best work done to date will continue,” he added.