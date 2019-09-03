Edinburgh psychological services firm enjoys surge in new business

An Edinburgh psychological service provider has reported a jump in turnover as an increasing number of businesses fund therapy for their staff.

First Psychology Scotland (FPS) has reported a 33 per cent revenue increase and 35 per cent rise in the number of client sessions delivered by its practitioners.

The business, which offers services including cognitive behavioural therapy, counselling, psychotherapy and coaching, launched a second Glasgow branch in April to accommodate an additional 120 sessions per week.

FPS attributed the recent rise in demand to increasing referrals from corporate clients offering therapy as a benefit for their teams.

Its practitioners now see more than 700 clients each week, in cities including Aberdeen, Dundee, Inverness and Perth.

Clinical director Ewan Gillon said: “Over the past year we’ve seen an increase both in our direct private client business and in particular referrals from companies who are funding and supporting their staff’s therapy.

“One trend we are seeing is a growing understanding of mental health as an integral part of our overall health. It’s great to see more employers recognise the importance of investing in their team’s wellbeing in this respect.

“People appear to be willing to seek help as the stigma surrounding counselling and other psychological services is being broken down.”

FPS said it has more than doubled its turnover in the past five years.