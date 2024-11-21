Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two of Edinburgh's best-loved traditional pubs have been put up for sale.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to market Cloisters Bar and the Stockbridge Tap.

Boasting a prime city centre location, Cloisters Bar is an established and profitable public house, in the high-footfall area of the city’s Old Town.

Established in 1995, the bar is housed within the historical former All Saints Parsonage, and the building retains many traditional features, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere. Over the years Cloisters has become a beloved spot for beer enthusiasts, offering a rotating selection of cask and keg beers.

Over in Stockbridge, one of the city’s most sought-after areas, offering a charming village feel yet just a short walk from the city centre, The Stockbridge Tap is also on the market.

The pub is popular with both locals and tourists, and is known for its welcoming and relaxed atmosphere, and for serving a wide selection of local and independent cask beers as well as Scottish spirits. There is the opportunity to reintroduce a food offering and extend the current operating hours to capitalise on the high footfall.

Both pubs are being sold on behalf of Edinburgh Real Ale Company a family-owned business who have owned and operated them for over twenty years, alongside the Bow Bar in Edinburgh and the Royal Hotel in Comrie.

Simon Watson, Business Agent at Christie & Co, said: “We are delighted to be given the opportunity by Edinburgh Real Ale Company to sell the freehold of these two iconic pubs in central Edinburgh.

“This is an excellent opportunity for a new owner to develop and expand on the success that both pubs have enjoyed under the current ownership. The pubs are well known to the licensed trade, and we expect high levels of interest from the outset.”

The Cloisters Bar and The Stockbridge Tap are being marketed at an asking price of offers over £950,000 each.

For more information visit the property pages here: www.christie.com/5255017/ and https://www.christie.com/5255018