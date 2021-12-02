Edinburgh recruitment specialist Denholm Associates launches Leith 'hub' as revenues more than double

The executive search and recruitment agency is forecasting year-on-year revenue growth of 140 per cent for 2021 to over £2.5 million, while doubling its headcount over the period.

The firm’s hiring phase includes four newly-created head of practice roles, which reflect increased industry sector diversification for the business over the last few years. Denholm has also launched its first hub-style office, in Leith.

Chief executive and founder Nicki Denholm said: “If you look at the agency in recent times, there has been a marked move from being a specialist marketing recruitment agency to what we now describe as ‘multi-specialist’ - with technology, accounting and finance, business services, and manufacturing and engineering practices.

Nicki Denholm (standing at front centre) with the Denholm Associates team at the agency's new hub-style office in Leith. Picture: Stewart Attwood

“At the same time, we’re using all the know-how built up from years in the marketing space, particularly digital marketing, to help power our processes. In turn, we’ve grown revenue, not only year-on-year, but against pre-pandemic levels.”

Denholm’s senior hires in the second half of 2021 include business development director Angela McCann, head of technology change and transformation Andy MacEwan, head of accounting and finance Fiona Ashcroft, head of business services Jill Macdonald, and head of manufacturing and engineering James Blyth.

During the year, the firm has secured a number of international assignments for several brands, including Coca-Cola, while winning assignments closer to home with Scottish-based tech start-ups and scale-ups such as TVSquared and Appointedd.

Founded in 2002, Denholm’s client base includes Glenmorangie, The R&A, Edrington UK, Edinburgh International Festival, AG Barr, Virgin Money, Scottish Investment Trust, Beam Suntory and Hilton Worldwide.

Denholm added: “We remain in a period of significant disruption. Covid-19 has made us all reflect on our priorities and it’s had a huge impact on the recruitment market.

“People want to work in a way that fits better with their lifestyle and commitments. They also want to feel happy and engaged at work, to keep learning and developing their skills.

“For businesses, it’s a challenging time because the war for talent rages on. But it’s also an exciting time, as emerging trends shift to become the norm.”

