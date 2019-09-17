Edinburgh's Swift Letting relocating to larger base after doubling new business

Edinburgh-based Swift Letting has unveiled plans to move into larger premises after doubling new business.

The firm is currently based in York Place, and is looking to move into larger offices in the city centre by December, thanks to support from Business Gateway Edinburgh.

The company was founded in 2016 by Anne Sellar and Lucy Cant who together have more than 35 years’ experience in lettings in the city.

Sellar recently completed Business Gateway Edinburgh’s first Women in Business (WIB) Growth Programme, and said it helped her to put a strategic growth plan in place for the next two years that would allow her to take the business to the next level.

She said: “Our plans to expand Swift Letting have been in the pipeline for the last year. However, after taking part in the Women in Business Growth Programme this helped us to be clearer about our plans and devise a comprehensive outline focusing on the most profitable and successful way to move the business forward.”

She added that the Business Gateway Edinburgh support “has allowed us to look at each part of the business through different channels and be even clearer about our next steps when we move into our new larger premises”.

Sellar added: “We’ve also doubled the rate of new business as we are now far more focused and have the tools to plan targeted marketing.”

The WIB programme was created by Business Gateway Edinburgh head Susan Harkins, to help female entrepreneurs take their business, idea or invention to the next level.

She welcomed the success of the first such scheme, adding: “We are encouraging women across all sectors in business to apply for the next WIB programme.”