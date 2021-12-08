Edinburgh shopping: Leith's Ocean Terminal to appear in public exhibition before Christmas

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The city’s Ocean Terminal is set to be transformed under new plans for the site, which will see residential accommodation built in the area combined with essential retail, tourism, leisure and workspace for small businesses.

The aim of the Ambassador Group, which owns the centre, is to allow residents and visitors to enjoy the shopping, leisure and community amenities which are currently on offer at Ocean Terminal, while also providing active public realm spaces in a visually dramatic destination.

Sustainability is also key to the development, with the project in line with the council’s net-zero targets for 2030.

Accessibility to buses, trams and cycle paths in the area will also strengthen the proposed physical access around the wider development, enhanced public realm and the waterfront.

The Ambassador Group is holding a public exhibition this month to showcase new details of the plans to transform the centre and open up the waterfront.

The exhibition, which is the second of its kind around this project, will be held both online and in person with the design team at the centre on Thursday. It will then continue to be available for visitors to drop in between December 10 and 31.

Those who attend the exhibition will have the chance to see and understand how community feedback has been incorporated into the plans for the centre and waterfront, including the new layout and bold design to open up views, waterfront seating areas and an unobstructed promenade alongside the water.

Chris Richardson, managing director at Ambassador Investments, said: “We have said from the beginning we want to work closely with the local community and stakeholders, to make sure that together we create a sustainable and attractive waterfront experience for the people of Leith and Edinburgh, that introduces more interaction with the space than it’s ever experienced before.

“This is an exciting new chapter for Ocean Terminal as we embark upon significant change that will future proof its place on the waterfront. Through the diverse retail, tourism, leisure and wellbeing offering it will become the place to be.”

An artist's impression of what Ocean Terminal will look like

