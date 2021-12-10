Edinburgh solicitor named as Law Society of Scotland’s president-elect for 2023/24

Webster will assume her new role in May of next year, succeeding current vice president Murray Etherington when he takes up the reins from current Law Society president Ken Dalling.

Philip Lafferty and Susan Murray who were also nominated for president elect in November, will continue to contribute to the professional body’s work in their council, committee and board member roles.

Webster, a partner and head of the dispute resolution team at legal firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart, sits on the Law Society board and has been a Society council member for Edinburgh since 2017.

Edinburgh solicitor Sheila Webster, a partner and head of the dispute resolution team at legal firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart, has been confirmed as the Law Society of Scotland’s president-elect for 2023/24.

Dalling said: “Sheila has been the council representative for her Edinburgh constituents for four years. Through her varied and extensive work at the Society and in private practice, she has an appreciation of the wide variety of issues faced by her legal colleagues and an in-depth understanding of the high professional standards required of Scottish solicitors.

“Undoubtedly there is another challenging year ahead of us as we continue to recover from the impact of the coronavirus. I know that Sheila will rise to the challenges ahead.”

Webster added: “It is imperative that the legal profession is fully equipped to provide world-class legal services.

“Our members have demonstrated outstanding resilience, expertise and integrity in the face of incredibly demanding circumstances over the last 18 months and it is truly an honour to work on the key issues affecting the profession and the public we serve.”

