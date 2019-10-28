Edinburgh St James development goes green with 33-year energy deal

Highlighted benefits of the agreement include major cost savings and encouraging recycling. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

The project in the capital, which spans 1.7 million square feet, has teamed up with French-based energy and services specialist Engie to provide and manage the combined cooling, heat and power energy centre as part of the development.

The two parties, who started working together in 2016, have inked a 33-year partnership whose billed benefits include offering major cost savings, serving all homes and businesses at the site with affordable heat and chilled water for cooling, and encouraging recycling.

It comes after the centre recently reached the milestone of being a year away from completion and on schedule.

Martin Perry says the deal 'marks another milestone on the road to completing this transformational project for Edinburgh'. Picture: Lisa Ferguson.

Martin Perry, director of development at Edinburgh St James, said: “It became clear from the outset that Engie’s commitment to cost-savings in a low carbon environment aligned with ours, CEC and the Scottish Government's aspirations for our existing and future partners, residents and occupiers within the development.

“This deal marks another milestone on the road to completing this transformational project for Edinburgh. To have been fortunate enough to agree a partner of the quality of Engie takes us another step closer to the project completion.”

The new energy centre is a part of the growth accelerator model agreement between Edinburgh St James, the Scottish Government and the City of Edinburgh Council.

Councillor Kate Campbell of City of Edinburgh Council, said: “We have set an ambitious target of net zero carbon by 2030, so it’s very welcome that the Edinburgh St James development has plans for a low-carbon, energy-efficient scheme.”

Andrew Hart, MD for Engie’s urban energy business, said: “This hugely significant project will be transformational for the city of Edinburgh. We have been involved in conversations surrounding the future of the scheme for several years so it’s fantastic to have agreed our part in bringing it to fruition.