Edinburgh start-up ePOS Hybrid boosts client base by 800%

Edinburgh start-up ePOS Hybrid has boosted its client base by 800 per cent thanks to rising demand for its advanced point-of-sales (POS) system.

The tech firm, which aims to “revolutionise” the food and drink industry with its customised ePOS products, has hailed a surge in client numbers after investing in its staff.

The start-up said it was reaping the benefits of expanding its sales and marketing division from one employee to a team of five in the past three months.

It also pointed to the recent appointments of head of growth Andrew Gibbon, who has close to a decade of start-up development experience, and non-executive director Alastair Hutt, former head of partnerships and innovation manager at Royal Bank of Scotland.

Gibbon said: “We’re currently achieving impressive growth month on month and we’re beginning to generate sustainable momentum within our sales teams.”

The firm offers fully-branded app and online ordering platforms to help businesses build loyalty and increase online revenue by reducing their dependency on third-party apps such as Just Eat and Deliveroo.

Founder Bhas Kalangi added: “We’ve got a really exciting and innovative product and it’s clear that our unique offering is striking a chord with customers from the level of demand we’re seeing.

“We’re delighted to be implementing our growth strategies and building our team as we look to generate and maintain momentum over the coming months.

“We’ve added talented and experienced people who are all passionate about our product and our plans to roll it out across the UK and further afield.”