Edinburgh tech firm GSI launches first suite of business intelligence tools

An Edinburgh-based geospatial intelligence firm has launched its first product range after recently securing a major contract in Canada.

GSI has unveiled a suite of products designed to deliver near-real time data on the state, condition, value and sustainability of natural and man-made assets.

Its CropNow, ForestNow and LandNow offerings can be configured to suit specific applications, including crop identification, identifying unauthorised deforestation, driving decarbonisation and green energy adoption and the mapping of illegal land use.

The product launch comes after the firm last month scooped a six-figure deal to monitor the 630,000-hectare Romeo-Malette Forest in Ontario.

Chief executive Gavin Tweedie said: "Over the last 18 months, we have placed significant focus on refining our products to target key customers and sectors where we believe our products can make a real impact. Using our technology and geospatial analytics, we can create compelling economic intelligence that can be used to improve crucial business decision making.

“Each product can be configured to suit a specific application and this unique approach to delivering geospatial intelligence in a practical and reusable manner is what will allow us and our customers to scale quickly and utilise the technology more effectively and more frequently."