Fore Play Crazy Golf, which is currently based at a temporary location in Picardy Place, has submitted plans to the council for a permanent venue in the city’s Grassmarket.

The plans would see the company move to a 9,139sq ft listed building, covering three floors which could accommodate 200 guests.

The venture would also see 30 jobs created in the capital.

Craig Neilson, chief greenkeeper at Fore Play Crazy Golf, said: “We love Edinburgh and ever since we opened our first temporary venue in 2020, we’ve been looking for the perfect venue to call home.

“1 Grassmarket has been lying empty for three years and when we clapped eyes on the 19th century Listed building we knew we wanted to create something special for the community to be proud of.”

If given the green light, the proposals will see a multi-level playground for adults built at the site, with two golf courses and street food vendors. There would also be inventive drinks on offer.

The independent venue would require a significant investment from the owners, whose vision looks to encapsulate the atmosphere of the Grassmarket and local landmarks within the plans for the courses.

“The sense of place in the Grassmarket has been intrinsic to our development plans and we feel that our immersive venue will benefit those in the surrounding areas,” said Mr Neilson.

“We are looking forward to hearing from the council on our applications.”

A provisional opening date has been set for summer 2022.

To book, visit their website: www.foreplaycrazygolf.co.uk

