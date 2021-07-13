Edinburgh's Menzies Aviation flying high with cargo expansion at world’s third busiest airport

Menzies Aviation has ramped up its cargo provision at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) by 40 per cent with the addition of a new warehouse.

The new off-airport facility will handle import cargo while an existing on-site operation will continue to handle predominantly exports through the vast airport. Menzies also has a third warehouse facility, which is off-airport and operated by Air Menzies International.

Supported by a team of some 200 Menzies employees, the three facilities collectively have the capacity to handle more than 130,000 tonnes each year.

As well as upgrading existing cargo facilities, the Scottish group is expanding into new locations. The Americas is a region that has particular focus on this growth plan and following the successful launch of cargo operations in Miami earlier this year more is planned. Its cargo network now covers 53 locations across the globe.

John Redmond, executive vice president of Americas at Menzies Aviation, said: “It’s a major coup to secure these facilities as space is at a premium at Los Angeles International Airport, which is currently the epicentre for imports into the United States.”

Menzies started out in 1833 when its eponymous founder opened a bookshop at 61 Princes Street, Edinburgh which was to become the only wholesale bookseller north of the Border. The newspaper and magazine distribution business was spun out in 2018, creating Menzies Distribution, and leaving the rest of the firm to focus on providing aviation services.

