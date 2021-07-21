Edinburgh's Menzies Aviation to service Canadian carrier at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport

A WestJet Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Picture: Chad Slattery

The Edinburgh-headquartered global airline services group is to provide a full range of ground services including passenger services, ramp handling, cabin cleaning and de-icing for WestJet’s three flights per week into Schiphol.

The WestJet 787 Dreamliner flights between Amsterdam and Calgary International Airport are due to begin next month.

Menzies, which has unveiled several new contracts in recent months, already provides ground and cargo services for the airline at nine locations in Canada and the Caribbean, having only recently been awarded a deal to provide passenger services at six locations. It also has a well-established partnership with WestJet at London Gatwick.

Miguel Gomez, executive vice president Europe at Menzies Aviation, said: “WestJet is a highly valued customer of Menzies so I am pleased they have extended their relationship with us and have chosen us to support their expansion into Amsterdam, where Menzies provides cargo, ground handling and de-icing services.

“This contract demonstrates WestJet’s confidence in Menzies’ excellent standards and ability to provide a quality service.

“Our team is already working hard to ensure a successful start-up, and we are looking forward to working closely with WestJet as they commence flights into Amsterdam.”

Colleen Tynan, vice president, airports, at WestJet, added: “This long-standing relationship and Menzies’ alignment with our culture are key reasons we selected the group as our ground handlers in multiple airports across our network. We look forward to this new shared partnership to support our Amsterdam operations.”

