Edinburgh's Surgeons Quarter hits two million milestone after 15 years in business

Surgeons Quarter, which promotes, sells and manages the commercial activities held within the four venues of the college’s campus, initially had only three employees and has grown into a team of 100-plus.

The commercial venture has hosted more than 1.2 million delegates and event goers over the last 15 years with the Ten Hill Place hotel welcoming an additional 850,000 guests for overnight stays.

The four-star hotel hosts guests from all over the world, and together with the conference and events business has made a significant contribution to the local and national tourism economy.

Front to back: Lesley Christensen and Mhairi Ferguson at the Ten Hill Place hotel, part of Edinburgh's Surgeons Quarter.

Profits from across the portfolio go towards the college’s charitable aims of improving surgical standards and patient outcomes globally.

Scott Mitchell, managing director of Surgeons Quarter, said: “The past 15 years have been filled with excitement, challenge and dedication as we improved and expanded our offering across the commercial portfolio.

“We must thank our visitors from over the years who have opted to stay and host events with us. Their constant support encourages us to push ourselves to make every visit a memorable one.

“Across the organisation, our team always goes above and beyond which has helped make us a trusted central Edinburgh venue.”

In January 2020, the organisation launched its newest venture Surgeons Quarter Travel, an agency arranging global travel for conference delegates and experienced surgeons, as well as members of the public.

As well as supporting surgical causes around the world, Surgeons Quarter has supported medical staff closer to home. During the first Covid lockdown, with the support of a number of its team, it accommodated frontline NHS workers at Ten Hill Place who needed close access to the city’s key hospitals.

Mitchell added: “Like many in the industry one of our most challenging periods was 2020 as we were unsure what state the pandemic would leave us in and if we were going to be able to continue operating.”

The hotel expanded to 129 rooms in 2018.

