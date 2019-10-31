Energy firm Atlantis rekindles purchase of GHR

The tidal power firm said the restructured deal 'is the right outcome for Atlantis'. Picture: contributed.

In one of a string of announcements yesterday, Atlantis said it is snapping up the GHR project development, asset management, operation and maintenance business from Simec Energy for the nominal sum of £1.

Atlantis, which is behind the MeyGen tidal project in the Pentland Firth and has offices in Edinburgh’s Fountainbridge, deemed GHR “a profitable business with high growth prospects”.

It added: “GHR has consented more than 65 hydro schemes, built more than 45 hydro schemes and provides operation and maintenance services for more than 45 hydro schemes in the UK.”

Australian-born Cornelius became Atlantis chief executive in 2006. Picture: Jon Savage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atlantis chief executive Tim Cornelius said: “We are building a highly experienced energy development and asset management team within Atlantis and GHR brings vast experience in project feasibility analysis, design, consenting, construction management, operations and maintenance and asset enhancement and optimisation.”

But in June the business said it had been decided that an alternative transaction structure in relation to GHR “would be in the interests of shareholders”.

Right outcome

Cornelius said yesterday: “This restructured transaction is the right outcome for Atlantis. It provides us with more near-term cash to deploy on our flagship Uskmouth and MeyGen projects which will deliver the largest possible returns for investors.

“We have acquired a world class, cash flow positive, profitable hydro development, consulting and [operations and maintenance] business which we will integrate with our existing engineering services business in Scotland to create one of the most experienced project development teams in the UK. It will allow us to focus on high margin, development opportunities such as the Uskmouth conversion project where we can deliver enhanced shareholder returns.”

Atlantis said in a separate filing that it has chosen Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Europe to carry out the design and development of the combustion system for its Wales-based Uskmouth Power Station Conversion Project that it owns and operates. It said the move is a step towards the project securing project finance.

The firm in a third announcement said it is to supply tidal generation equipment and offshore construction services, in an “industry first”, to Japan’s Kyuden Mirai Energy for a demonstration project in the Asian country.