Everything we know so far about Edinburgh’s £1 billion St James development
The first retailers to be moving into Edinburgh’s £1 billion St James development have been announced today.
Here, we take a look at what will be inside the future world class mix-use destination and highlight the sheer scale of it all in numbers.
1. Shops & Restaurants
There will be 85 new shops and 20 new restaurants inside the development.
2. Zara
Zara is among the first retail names to be revealed for the one billion pound St James development. It will take up 37,000 sq ft of store space over three floors.
3. John Lewis
Edinburgh St James already boasts a flagship John Lewis store. Pic: Tara888
4. Cinema
There will be a five-screen Everyman Cinema at the development which is due to open in 2021. It will feature sofa seating, food and a stylish bar. Pic: Wikipedia
