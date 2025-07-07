Expert warns Fringe could be safety minefield

With an estimated 700,000 attendees due to descend on Edinburgh this August for the Fringe Festival, an additional 7,000-plus temporary and seasonal workers will be brought on to manage crowds, logistics, and setup for the annual event.

But how well are these public-facing workers protected, or protecting others?

James Crame, a leading expert in PPE and site safety equipment specialist at Start Safety warns that current practices may be putting both temporary staff and the general public at unnecessary risk.

“Without proper training, temporary workers can misuse or neglect necessary PPE, leaving them, and others, exposed to serious hazards,” says James. “And even with some training, without access to compliant equipment, they’re still vulnerable.”

From trip hazards and unstable ground to vehicle movement in pedestrian zones and excessive noise exposure, the risks at festivals are significant. “Hearing protection is one of the most overlooked PPE items at festivals,” James notes. “Crowd noise and music can cause long-term hearing loss, but incredibly, I see most people wearing their earplugs incorrectly.

“I’m constantly seeing people with neon earplugs falling out of their ears. To correctly use those disposable foam earplugs, you’re supposed to pull the top of your ear up with one hand to help open the canal, then squish the earplugs into a thin wad with the other hand, then navigate that into the ear to allow it expand in place and actually defend against loud noises.”

Key concerns at festivals include:

Trip/slip risks from muddy or worn grass areas where ground protection mats are not used, especially during and after rain

from muddy or worn grass areas where ground protection mats are not used, especially during and after rain Inadequate foot protection for staff, moving heavy equipment or working around vehicles, and for the public, crowd surges leading to feet being stood on

for staff, moving heavy equipment or working around vehicles, and for the public, crowd surges leading to feet being stood on Lack of visible PPE like hi-vis clothing to ensure worker visibility around vehicle routes, and eye protection in extremely sunny weather

to ensure worker visibility around vehicle routes, and eye protection in extremely sunny weather Insufficient hearing protection, especially backstage and prolonged exposure and proximity to speakers

Calls have been made for adequate training and PPE for temporary event staff at the Edinburgh Fringe

James warns that temporary staff are often treated as “secondary” to permanent crew, given less equipment, minimal training, or expected to rely on personal gear that may not meet safety standards.

“Temporary workers should be held to the same safety protocols as permanent staff, with tailored training for their role,” he says. “This includes physically checking any self-supplied boots or PPE to ensure compliance – and that they’re using them correctly.”

The consequences? Poor crowd management and improper training have led to injuries and even fatalities at past events. James warns that organizers who don’t provide adequate protection face not only reputational damage, but potentially legal action or even prison time in severe cases of injury or death.

With public safety on the line, James and Start Safety are calling for a renewed focus on ensuring adequate training and PPE are made a priority for temporary event staff, alongside the implementation of better ground protection protocols overall before the next incident makes headlines.