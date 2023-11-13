A rapidly expanding casual dining chain serving chicken has announced that it is spreading its wings with the opening of two new Scottish sites.

Wingstop UK is opening its second site in Edinburgh, in Fountain Park, on December 11. Picture: contributed.

Wingstop UK is opening its first Glasgow outlet today, while its second site in Edinburgh (further to its premises in the St James Quarter) is opening on December 11, bringing its total number of branches across the UK to 39 and workforce to more than 1,600.

It is opening in Glasgow’s St. Enoch Centre, its first dine-in unit in the city where it already has a delivery operation located south of the Clyde. Next month, the firm that is aimed at a “Gen Z” customer base will open in Fountain Park in the Scottish capital, complementing its first site in the city which it says is the St James Quarter’s top food destination in terms of sales and visits. Delivery firm Deliveroo in July of this year said chicken wings from Wingstop were among the most popular dishes in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Grogan, co-founder of Lemon Pepper Holdings, master franchisee, Wingstop UK, said: “We are so excited to be opening two new sites in Scotland – our popularity at Edinburgh’s St James Quarter, which is the number one restaurant by footfall in the centre, just shows how the Scots are hungry for our wings. Having celebrated our five-year anniversary in the UK just last month, we want to say ‘thank you’ to our loyal customers and the hard work of our team. We’re only just getting started, and are excited for what’s to come.”

Wingstop UK is part of US-based, Nasdaq-listed Wingstop group, which was founded in 1994, is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and operates and franchises more than 2,000 locations worldwide, saying it is one of the fastest-growing restaurant chains in the world.