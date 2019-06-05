Festival of Female Entrepreneurs debuts in Edinburgh

Small business network Enterprise Nation this week brings its flagship female entrepreneurship event to Scotland for the first time.

The Festival of Female Entrepreneurs, which has sold out in Bristol for the past eight years, will take place on Friday, 7 June at The Hub in Edinburgh, in collaboration with Women’s Enterprise Scotland.

It is designed to help more women start and grow sustainable businesses, following research that shows women make up just one third of UK entrepreneurs and have more difficulty accessing funding than their male counterparts.

Keynote speakers include Lesley Eccles of fantasy sport firm FanDuel, Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne of bakery brand Genius Foods, Julie Grieve of tourism app Criton, and Erikka Askeland, former business editor of the Press & Journal and business correspondent at The Scotsman.

Enterprise Nation founder Emma Jones said: “The tide has got to be turning in the small business world for women. The Festival of Female Entrepreneurs offers them the chance to learn how they can start, take on staff, increase trade and expand into new markets. And crucially it offers them the confidence and contacts they need to achieve that success.

“Getting involved in this key festival is part of our own expansion plan, taking the experience and expertise Enterprise Nation has developed and honed over ten years to new areas and audiences. We’re delighted to be bringing our flagship event north of the Border at last.”