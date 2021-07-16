Former head of digital transformation at Scottish Government named chair of ScotlandIS

Alison McLaughlin recently joined the Scottish tech company Exception as its new sales director, having moved from her role as head of digital transformation at the Scottish Government.

Alison McLaughlin has set out her vision for Scotland’s digital tech sector after being appointed to the role.

A graduate from the University of Glasgow, she worked for many years at Sopra Steria and was seen as being pivotal to the company’s growth north of the Border.

McLaughlin recently joined the Scottish tech company Exception as its new sales director, having moved from her role as head of digital transformation at the Scottish Government

She said: “Scotland has an enviable reputation as a centre of collaborative growth in the tech sector. I am delighted to be the new chair of ScotlandIS, which represents Scotland’s burgeoning tech scene.

“The organisation has always been excellent at representing the breadth of industry views and has been instrumental in creating new tech clusters.

“We’ve a wide agenda and it is important that we build on our reputation sustainably. We need to consolidate that role and continue to work in close partnership with the Scottish Government to meet the needs of our members and the sector as a whole.

“Looking ahead, the tech sector has a huge role to play in the economic and social recovery from the pandemic and there is no doubt that government and climate technology are going to be of growing importance.

“The COP26 conference in Glasgow will undoubtedly highlight the work that Scotland’s climate tech community is doing to deliver net zero.”

