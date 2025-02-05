A West Lothian business run by three generations of the same family for over nine decades has gone up for sale.

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market Hunters of Linlithgow, a car servicing garage and MOT centre of the town.

Located in an industrial estate to the west of Linlithgow town centre, the business benefits from a strong local customer base, as well as commuting trade from the nearby M9 motorway.

The award-winning business offers a full range of car garage services including MOT testing, diagnostics, tyres and servicing, specialising in Volkswagon Audi group cars, EV vehicles and hybrid vehicles. The business is arranged over two workshop garages, a tracking bay, a two-storey office building, and a tyre centre which is attached to the main property.

The business was founded in 1934 and is currently in its third generation of ownership, with current owners, John and Mairi Hunter, in charge for the last 24 years. They are now selling as they plan to retire.

Liam Bain, business agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire a high turnover, extremely profitable business which is equipped with the latest auto-care technology, instruments, and tools, providing outstanding customer service through its experienced staff.

“The full site covers 0.54 acres, offering a substantial freehold purchase to complement the high-performing business. Located in the central belt of Scotland, the business is strategically placed with a large catchment area of customers and in easy reach of several busy motorways.”

You can see the full listing on Christie & Co's website – www.christie.com

