Gilson Gray snaps up Glasgow's Millar Campbell Solicitors

Laura Campbell (left) and Joanna Millar join the Edinburgh-based firm. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

The business, which was formed five years ago and offers services in the legal, property and financial sectors, has taken over Millar Campbell Solicitors, including the transfer of Joanna Millar as legal director and Laura Campbell as solicitor.

The team from Millar Campbell specialises in advice and training for the licensed trade, including commercial property and corporate work, and “will bring a brand-new area of sector expertise to Gilson Gray’s full-service offering”.

The former Millar Campbell team – who will be bringing their entire client portfolio – will be based in Gilson Gray’s property division in Glasgow. Millar said they “look forward to working with such a progressive team”.

Managing partner and chairman Glen Gilson. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Hamill, head of Gilson Gray’s Glasgow office, commented: “Our philosophy is to grow Gilson Gray by recruiting the best legal talent. The transfer of the Millar Campbell team, with over 40 years’ experience between them, is fantastic for all of our clients. We increase our service offering, grow our team in Glasgow and add licensing expertise to our real estate and commercial property teams.”

Growth plans

Stewart continued: “Jo and Laura both come with fantastic reputations and I’m looking forward to working with them to identify further opportunities to develop and grow our business.”

Gilson Gray has described its 2014 debut as one of the largest-ever launches of a law firm in Scotland, taking its name from private client lawyer Glen Gilson, previously part of the senior management team at HBJ Gateley, and Matthew Gray, former head of property and legal services and member of the managing board at Pagan Osborne.

It has grown to around 150 staff across offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and North Berwick by “tactical” expansion and key appointments.

Gilson Gray last month announced its takeover of fellow Edinburgh-based firm Coulters Lettings. Managing partner Gilson said at the time: “We have already agreed terms to take over further lettings operations across Scotland and will make further announcements as these initiatives develop.”

Additionally, Gilson Gray last year snapped up the North Berwick offices of law firm Lindsays, broadening its office network beyond its city bases.

Gilson said then that it came as Gilson Gray aimed to be the “best firm of its kind” in Scotland. “East Lothian is an important market and indeed represents the fastest-growing population area in the country over the next decade.”