Glasgow law firm Friends Legal branches out with Edinburgh launch

A Glasgow personal injury law practice has moved into Edinburgh after enjoying a surge in new business.

Friends Legal has launched its first capital base, in Leith’s Bonnington Road, following a series of contract wins which has seen injury claims growth double in the last two years.

Turnover at the firm, which acts for some of the UK’s largest insurance companies, has risen by more than 60 per cent year-on-year.

The Edinburgh branch will be led by Val Roberts, described as one of Scotland’s best-known personal injury experts, who will also head up the new eye injury negligence team.

Roberts has been representing victims of accidents, industrial disease and clinical negligence since 1993.

Managing partner Tony O’Malley said: “The firm is already very strong in the motor market, but Val’s eye-injury expertise and contacts will also allow us to establish a strong reputation in a niche market relatively quickly.”

Roberts added: “I’m delighted to be joining Friends Legal at such an exciting time. It’s a relatively new law firm that does things differently, treats staff well and is focused on great client outcomes.”