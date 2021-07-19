Global business network set up 20 years ago hailed as 'critical and significant asset for Scotland'

Linda Hanna, interim chief executive of Scottish Enterprise: 'Scottish Enterprise is incredibly proud to lead this work with GlobalScot and we look forward to developing the network further.' Picture: SNS Group

Founded in July 2001, GlobalScot is made up of entrepreneurs, business leaders and community figureheads. It is led by Scottish Enterprise, the national economic development agency.

Linda Hanna, interim chief executive of Scottish Enterprise, said: “The GlobalScot network is a critical and significant asset for Scotland

“Over the last 20 years harnessing this network has helped to deliver millions of pounds of investment for Scotland and provide vital knowledge and connections to help Scottish companies enter markets overseas.

“Scottish Enterprise is incredibly proud to lead this work with GlobalScot and we look forward to developing the network further to support even more of our communities to benefit from opportunities global Scots across the world help bring to our country.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon congratulated the business network on its 20th anniversary.

“The 20th anniversary of GlobalScot is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements, but also look ahead at how the network will play a critical role in Scotland’s economic recovery,” she said.

“Global Scots undoubtedly help Scotland punch above its weight when it comes to attracting global investment, and I am looking forward to seeing what they do, now and in the future.”

Simon Erlanger, managing director of the Isle of Harris Distillery, said: “We made connections with a variety of people, which led to our single biggest pledge of investment, enabling us to complete the equity element of our funding requirements. Without that, I’m not sure this project would be going ahead.”

