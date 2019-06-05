Global Nutella shortage possible due to strike in key Normandy factory

Nutella lovers may be in for a shock.

Workers at the world's biggest Nutella factory have been on strike for over a week.

It might be time for Nutella lovers to stock up as strikes threaten a global shortage (Photo: Shutterstock)

With efforts to end the strike failing, raw materials of the beloved hazelnut spread are reportedly starting to “run short”.

No more Nutella?

The Villers-Ecalles factory makes a quarter of the world’s production of Nutella - it has an output of a huge 600,000 jars of the spread every day.

Union activist Fabrice Canchel told AFP that “only one of the four Nutella production lines at the Normandy facility” is working at a 20 per cent capacity.

He said, “The raw materials are starting to run short.”

Canchel said that around 160 employees are participating in the strike and that “no lorry has gone in or out of the site” since the strike began.

Kinder Bueno is also manufactured in the same factory, and production has ceased for almost a week, according to reports.

Why are they striking?

The French workers have gone on strike over pay disputes.

Employees are demanding a 4.5 per cent salary increase and a one-time €900 (£800) bonus, as well as overall better working conditions.

The Italian owner of Nutella, Ferrero, has agreed to a 1.7 per cent pay increase for its lowest paid workers, and also to a one time bonus of up to €400 (£355).

Unions are not happy with this compromise however, as they argue that the counter offer is not enough to keep up with the rise of living costs.

When did the strike start?

The strike started on 27 May, with blockades preventing trucks from entering or leaving the factory.

With efforts to bring the strike to an end failing, Ferrero bosses threatened fines for workers involved in the blockade.

The next negotiation meeting between bosses and strikers is scheduled for 13 June - but only if the blockades are removed.