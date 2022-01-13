Gordon Henderson who died suddenly last week.

Gordon Henderson, regional development manager in Scotland for the Federation of Small businesses (FSB) was ‘known for his warm wit and ability to bring out the best of those around him’, according to FSB colleagues.

The 52-year-old tragically passed away last week after he was with FSB for nearly 13 years.

Mr Henderson’s family have set up a donation page in his memory with proceeds going to the RNLI. So far, the page has raised over £2,500.

An FSB spokesperson said: “It is with the profound sadness of everyone at the Federation of Small Businesses that we will lay to rest our dear friend and colleague, Gordon Henderson, Regional Development Manager for Scotland, who tragically passed away last week.

"He will be deeply missed by current and former colleagues across the organisation.

"He is survived by his beloved wife, Alice, and their three children who he adored.”

Matt Bishop, a former colleague said: “I’m very sad to hear the news that my old Autosport colleague Gordon Henderson has died after a heart attack.

"He was one of the good guys.

"Like all his old Haymarket mates, I hereby send heartfelt condolences to his widow & 3 children.”

Rachael Hamilton MSP for Scottish Borders said: “So sorry to hear this. Remembering our friend and colleague Gordon Henderson.”

Margaret Gibson OBE said: “Absolutely tragic news. Gordon was an authentic and committed supporter of small businesses.”

Gordon's funeral will take place at St John's and Kings Park Church, Dalkeith on the January 15 at 2:00 pm.

