Haymarket gap site plans labelled 'too bland' and lacking sustainable transport vision

A leading heritage watchdog has formally objected to "run-of-the-mill" proposals to bring a Haymarket gap site that has been abandoned for 50 years back into use.

The Qmile Group has tabled full revised plans for the £300m development between Morrison Street and Dalry Road - which includes three office blocks and two hotels, one of which would be four-star.

Proposals by Qmile Group for the Haymarket gap site, Picture: Qmile Group

If approved by the city council, a new public space will be built in the centre of the five surrounding buildings. The square, which will allow for pedestrian access through the site, is likely to host "a select series of events" including "pop-up events organised around sporting occasions".

But heritage watchdog, the Cockburn Association, has labelled the proposals as "simply too bland" and also highlighted that the plans may not fit into the city centre transformation strategy, which is set to put more focus on public transport, pedestrians and cyclists - while cars could be "treated like guests" in some areas.

In a letter to planners, the Cockburn Association said: "The proposals have some features of interest, particularly the creation of a new area of public space. But we consider the design proposals to be of too poor design quality for this high-profile location.

"The proposals do not seem to either respect or interact with the surrounding architecture and the proposed finishes and elevations are simply too bland, too run-of-the-mill and not architecturally significant enough for this important city centre site.

The Haymarket gap site has remained vacant for 50 years, Picture: Qmile Group

"In addition, it is important to recognise that the emerging city transformation strategy suggests that alternative uses may now be worthy of consideration for this former good yard site such as an innovative goods interchange hub to alleviate vehicular congestion in the city centre.”

The updated plans include 55 underground car parking spaces, but pedestrians charity, Livings Streets Edinburgh, has also objected to the proposals, believing there should be no car parking at all on the site.

The group said: "The development appears to make little or no contribution to the surrounding pedestrian area. It is an opportunity in particular to transform the Haymarket junction and western part of Morrison Street, some of the least pedestrian-friendly streets in the whole city.

"It is not good enough to simply funnel pedestrians into the development itself - allowing people to walk through the development in comfort while leaving Morrison Street as a grim thoroughfare is not acceptable. The developer of prestige sites like this should be making significant financial and design contributions to improvements to the wider pedestrian environment."

But a transport statement, submitted alongside plans by the developers, claims that the site is "an ideal location to encourage sustainable travel patterns".

It says: "The site is in one of the most accessible locations in the city, adjacent to a choice of public transport modes and is adjacent to existing retail, hotels, and leisure.

"While the development will become a destination, it will also vastly improve connectivity within this part of the city, particularly for pedestrians walking between Haymarket and employment areas including the Exchange District, or towards events at the EICC."

It adds: "The development’s public realm will provide a traffic-free environment for pedestrians and cyclists, with vehicle access restricted to the car park and service yard, other than emergency vehicles and maintenance vehicles.

"The site is very well located in relation to bus, tram and rail facilities and walking and cycling routes. The number of cycle parking spaces within the development also far exceeds the minimum requirements set by the City of Edinburgh Council, which will further encourage sustainable travel."