Here's how much McDonald's brings to the Edinburgh economy each year

McDonald's and its suppliers bring a combined contribution of £21.4 million every year to the Edinburgh economy, according to a new independent economic report.

The report, entitled Serving the UK: McDonald's at 45, was researched by Development Economics to understand the value of the fast food giant to the UK after 45 years of operating here.

Elliot Jardine with staff on a litter pick. Pic: contributed.

McDonald's: Edinburgh Impact

The report says that, excluding its supply chain, the fast food giant directly generated more than £18 million in the Capital and employed 1,162 people in 2017. Another 214 jobs were supported through the business's supply chain that year.

The £21.4 million figure generated for the local economy is calculated from the annual take-home wages from Edinburgh's McDonald's staff and those in the supply chain and the amount of money generated from meals sold, minus the production costs. This is known as the Gross Value Added (GVA) measurement.

The data used to produce the figure for money and jobs was taken from 12 different McDonald's restaurants across Edinburgh.

In Scotland as a whole, McDonald’s has contributed £149 million and supported 12,208 jobs. By including suppliers and their GVA, the contribution in Scotland is £233 million.

McDonald's is innovating

Paul Pomroy, chief executive officer of McDonald’s UK, said: "We are at our very best when the brand, our franchisees and our suppliers work together to deliver for our customers. With our unparalleled reach across the UK, we have a unique opportunity to create change and to make a real and lasting impact in the local areas that we serve.

"Our people are at the heart of these communities and, as a responsible and proud employer, we are committed to investing in them. The 125,000 colleagues working in our restaurants and offices are central to our past, present and future success and innovation.

"Today’s restaurants would be unrecognisable from 45 years ago. In the last five years, we have introduced table service, the My McDonald’s app and McDelivery. We have not stood still, and we will continue to change for the better, guided by our customers, our people and our communities."

Fundraising

Edinburgh franchisees Elliot Jardine, Ryan Straub and Graham Angus have been going above and beyond to give back to and champion their local communities.

Elliot Jardine and his team regularly participate in the company wide Keep Up The Clean Up anti-litter campaign, with their most recent and biggest event being a five-day a coast to coast litter pick spanning from Scotland’s East to West coast.

With help of his employees, Elliot has also raised significant funds for local foodbanks and other charities. In addition, fellow franchisees Ryan and Graham have joined Elliot by supporting and raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities on an ongoing basis.

The value of any fundraising is not included in the economic calculations for Edinburgh in the latest report.

Serving the UK: McDonald's at 45 can be found in full from the newsroom at www.mcdonalds.com

