Hotel management company Valor Hospitality takes on Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh

Valor Hospitality said the move complements a period of rapid growth, with its UK portfolio more than doubling in 2021, after taking on 17 IHG hotels. It also recently boosted its activity with the addition of two new luxury properties in development, in St Andrews and Northern Ireland.

Assuming responsibility for the Courtyard by Marriott Edinburgh takes Valor Hospitality to 85 hotels managed globally, covering IHG, Marriott, Hilton and independent luxury brands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hotel represents Valor Hospitality's first property in the Scottish capital. Picture: Liam Anderstrem/www.airbornemedia.uk.

The four-star, 240-bed hotel in Edinburgh city centre is both the first Courtyard-branded hotel in Valor Hospitality portfolio and the latest Marriott brand that the company has managed since the launch of the first two AC by Marriott hotels in the UK back in 2016.

Brian McCarthy, MD of UK and Europe at Valor Hospitality, said: “We continue to grow here in the UK, with close to 40 hotels now operating under our leadership, and we are delighted to be given this opportunity to expand into Edinburgh. We have aspirations to continue to grow and fully develop our business.”

Euan McGlashan, global co-founder and chief executive of Valor Hospitality, added: “Hailing from Edinburgh personally, the city holds a special place in my heart. This, in addition to our partnership with renowned chef Roy Brett and his Ondine restaurant, means we are bringing our own very special brand of hospitality to this incredible city.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.