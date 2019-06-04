Huge Edinburgh Airport site goes up for sale

A mixed-use development next to Edinburgh International Airport which could provide office space for more than 20,000 workers or housing for 6,000 people has been brought to market.

The 186-acre site, part of the Edinburgh 205 development, offers investors an “unrivalled” opportunity to create a “vibrant hub for working, living and leisure”, according to owner New Ingliston who has announced it is up for sale.

When fully developed, it could provide up to eight million square feet of mixed-use accommodation, subject to planning approval.

This could equate to office space for more than 20,000 employees or homes for around 6,000 people, depending on the final development layout.

New Ingliston claims the area has the potential to rival European urban hubs such as Copenhagen’s Orestad or Amsterdam’s Zuidas.

The development sits immediately to the south of the airport and adjacent to Ingliston Park and Ride and the proposed Crosswinds project.

Crosswinds would see a “tech city” built on the site of the original RAF Turnhouse runway with the aim of attracting international tech companies and encouraging home-grown businesses.

The site has a provisional tram stop to allow easy access to the city and potentially to Edinburgh’s waterfront when the line is extended.

Already, 25 acres of Edinburgh 205 have been granted planning permission as part of a wider 2.25 million sq ft proposed mixed-use development.

New Ingliston, sole owners of Edinburgh 205, will retain around 19 acres of land which may be offered for sale at a later date.

Managing director Roddie Paterson said: “Edinburgh 205 offers an unrivalled opportunity to open up the west of the capital and create an outstanding vibrant urban hub for working, living and leisure, rivalling Orestad in Copenhagen or in the Zuidas area of Amsterdam.

“Undoubtedly it’s the best development site in Scotland and is strategically important for both Edinburgh and for Scotland.”

The area around the capital’s airport has been identified by the Scottish Government as of national economic importance.

Miller Mathieson, executive director of CBRE, marketing agents for Edinburgh 205, added: “With an acute shortage of development space in Edinburgh for a site of this scale, we anticipate strong demand for Edinburgh 205 from both the UK and overseas.”