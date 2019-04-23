In full: 4 Scottish TSB bank branches to close, 71 to go on reduced hours

New information released by TSB reveals the bank is reducing hours at around 70 branches in Scotland, with four premises closing outright later this year.
Two branches in Edinburgh, one in Aberdeen and one in the town of Keith in Moray will shut their doors for the last time in July this year.
The Federation of Small Business (FSB) warned the reduction in hours across dozens of branches - also set for July - was a precursor to more closures.
Andrew McRae, FSB’s Scotland policy chair, said: “This looks like TSB is reducing opening hours in branches up and down Scotland before closing their doors for good.
“In scores of communities these changes will reduce local footfall, hurting the vibrancy of many of our high streets. It will make it more difficult to run a business, especially if you operate in our cash-dependent retail and hospitality industries.
In a statement to investors on their website TSB said: “In line with the Lending Standards Board Access to Banking Standards, we are conducting comprehensive reviews of the impact of any branch closure on the local community. We are taking great care to ensure our customers know what their options are and helping them with the change, including providing details on alternative banking options and offering special ‘get me started on digital’ meetings to help people get comfortable with new technology and any concerns they may have.”
The bank said they remain committed to having a strong branch network and added: “There will also be no job losses as a result of these changes, with all Partners in the closing branches being offered roles in other nearby branches.”
BRANCHES TO CLOSE
Aberdeen, Holborn Street
Edinburgh, Fountainbridge
Edinburgh, Haymarket
Keith, Moray
BRANCHES SET TO GO ON REDUCED HOURS
Edinburgh & Borders
Broxburn
Dunbar
Edinburgh, Morningside
Haddington
Hawick
Jedburgh
Kelso
North Berwick
Peebles
Portobello, Edinburgh
Fife & Central Scotland
Aberfeldy
Anstruther
Blairgowrie
Bo’ness
Buckhaven
Burntisland
Coupar Angus
Crieff
Cupar
Kilsyth
Kinross
Pitlochry
Greater Glasgow
Alexandria
Bearsden
Bishopbriggs
Carluke
Clarkston
Dumbarton
Glasgow, Anniesland
Glasgow, Pollok
Helensburgh
Lanark
Larkhall
Milngavie
Thornliebank
Uddingston
Wishaw
Highlands & Islands
Dingwall
Forres
Grantown-on-Spey
Huntly
Insch
Nairn
Tain
Thurso
Turriff
Wick
North East Scotland
Aberdeen, Kincorth
Aberdeen, Torry
Aboyne
Alford
Banchory
Brechin
Bucksburn
Carnoustie
Culter
Dundee, Craigiebank
Dundee, Lochee
Dyce
Montrose
South & West Scotland
Barrhead
Castle Douglas
Cumnock
Dunoon
Girvan
Glasgow, Govan
Kilbirnie
Largs
Port Glasgow
Prestwick
Rothesay
