Kleinwort Hambros names new director of private banking in Edinburgh office

Kleinwort Hambros Edinburgh office was established in 2009. Picture: Jane Barlow.

Lockhart will be responsible for originating and managing client relationships and helping Kleinwort Hambros – the UK private banking arm of Societe Generale – to grow its presence in Scotland. He will report to Chris Thomson, head of Edinburgh and head of UK regions, and joins from Royal Bank of Scotland unit Adam & Company.

Having joined as a private banker in 1989, Lockhart became a director in 2004 before being appointed executive director in 2010.

At Adam & Company, he worked with a broad range of high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, guiding them through private banking, structuring and tactical debt conversations.

Lockhart will help Kleinwort Hambros to grow its presence in Scotland. Picture: contributed.

Kleinwort Hambros’ Edinburgh office was established in 2009, it services clients throughout Scotland, and says it has grown into a trusted adviser to individuals, family groups, charities and trusts.

Thomson said: “Richard’s appointment demonstrates our strong commitment to our team in Scotland which provides a personalised and expert service to our clients, close to their home or place of work.