Kuwaiti group looking to acquire Edinburgh's historic Menzies business ups stakes in battle
The Kuwait-based suitor looking to acquire Edinburgh-headquartered Menzies has bought a 13.2 per cent stake in the aviation services group and hinted at a sweetened bid which may be sufficient to seal a deal.
National Aviation Services (NAS) said its affiliate Agility Strategies had acquired about 12.1 million shares in Menzies at 605p each, becoming its largest single shareholder.
Menzies, which is one of Scotland’s oldest companies with roots going back to 1833, has previously rejected a 510p-a-share bid proposal from NAS.
NAS said an offer of 605p per share would, if made, represent a premium of about 109 per cent to Menzies’ closing share price of 290p on February 2.
Chief executive Hassan El-Houry said: “The acquisition of this significant stake demonstrates our seriousness and belief that a combination of Menzies and NAS offers a compelling opportunity to all stakeholders.
“If we were to make an offer at 605p per share, it would represent a premium of 109 per cent to Menzies’ share price just over two weeks ago.
“Once again we urge the Menzies board to engage with us so that we can put our compelling and deliverable offer to shareholders and secure Menzies’ future in a highly uncertain environment.”
John Menzies started out in 1833 when its eponymous founder opened a bookshop in Edinburgh. The newspaper distribution business was spun out in 2018, creating Menzies Distribution, and leaving the rest of the firm to focus on providing aviation services.
Last month, the aviation group reported a solid performance in recent months despite the travel sector being battered by the pandemic.