Law firm Burness Paull boosts green credentials by signing up to Edinburgh eco tech firm Pawprint

The independent commercial law firm has signed up for Pawprint for Business, which says it helps businesses to unite, engage and support their employees in tackling climate change at work, at home and beyond.

Edinburgh-based Pawprint says the product empowers employees to measure, understand and reduce their carbon footprints using the Pawprint app supported by a business insights platform.

The platform includes employee sentiment analysis and carbon data information, “enabling the business to fully understand and support employee efforts as well as shaping the corporate sustainability strategy to align employee sentiment and business goals”.

'Having Burness Paull as the first legal firm using Pawprint for Business is a really exciting moment for us,' says the eco tech firm. Picture: contributed.

Burness Paull joins the likes of financial services company Abrdn, the Net Zero Technology Centre, and the Peter Vardy Motor Group in becoming a “Pawprint Pioneer”.

The law firm is rolling out Pawprint for Business firmwide, and with almost 200 staff regularly using the app already, it is currently undertaking its first Kick Off Sprint Challenge, aiming to carry out activities saving an equivalent of one tonne of carbon over two weeks.

Peter Lawson, chair at Burness Paull, said climate change and how to tackle it has become a key focus across every industry, and more of the firm’s client work has an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) element. “As a firm we are committed to embedding ESG even more into our culture and DNA, and continually looking at how we can improve our environmental performance.

“Using the Pawprint app gives everyone at the firm the opportunity to get involved and make a difference, providing a way for us all to lead a more sustainable life and reduce our carbon footprint.”

Pawprint chief executive and founder Christian Arno, who also created translation firm Lingo24, said: “COP26 is really focusing everyone’s attention on climate change and we are seeing businesses and organisations across all industries stepping up to find ways to reduce their emissions. Having Burness Paull as the first legal firm using Pawprint for Business is a really exciting moment for us as we believe Pawprint for Business can reduce emissions across every industry.”

Pawprint last year “smashed through” a crowdfund target, raising £700,000 from investors including Skyscanner co-founder Gareth Williams.

