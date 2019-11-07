Livingston James Group founder buys out partner to become CEO

Jamie Livingston will now operate as chairman and CEO of Livingston James Group. Picture: Contributed

Jamie Livingston has acquired partner Andy Rogerson’s stake in the business, which comprises four boutique brands and 35 staff across its Glasgow and Edinburgh offices. The pair previously held joint control of the venture.

Livingston will now operate as chairman and chief executive of the group, while Rogerson is set to take a step back to “spend more time with his family and to explore personal interests”.

Rogerson, who founded the recruitment and leadership advisory firm with Livingston in 2010, will become a non-executive director alongside fellow board members Gillian Hastings and Craig McDermid.

Livingston said: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a team in growing the Livingston James Group to the business it is today. Andy and I have had a lot of fun working together and I am delighted that he will continue to have a role with the group in his new capacity as non-executive director.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...