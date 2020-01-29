Luxury Caribbean resort expands after investment from Scottish developer

FM Group has jointly invested in The Liming Bequia in St Vincent and the Grenadines. Picture: Contributed

The Liming Bequia, a 30-acre resort in St Vincent and the Grenadines, will add a further 24 hotel suites and leisure and spa facilities after follow-on investment from FM Group and Caribbean investor K Group.

A further 30 luxury villas are also to be built at the beachfront estate, ensuring an end value in excess of £100 million and helping to create hundreds of jobs.

Construction works will commence in May to build the new hotel rooms, bringing the total number up to just under 50.

The construction works and expanded resort are expected to add hundreds of jobs. Picture: Contributed

A championship tennis court was completed at the resort last October.

The Scottish developer has also invested in a programme to upskill locals in sectors such as construction, agriculture and hospitality, by taking them to Scotland to share experiences.

FM Group’s Jonathon Milne said: "Through these ambitious growth plans, this will be greatly enhanced as we look to create one of the Grenadine’s most unique and exclusive hotels.

“We have been investing in the region for many years and with the new international airport now open it is a great time to look at expanding.

FM Group launched The Liming Bequia in December 2018 with its partner K-Group. Picture: Contributed

“In addition to this, we are looking at other opportunities in the region and hope to increase our involvement here.”

FM Group launched The Liming Bequia in December 2018 with its partner K-Group.

Kelly Glass from K-Group added: “This is a long-term project involving significant investment, demonstrating confidence in the government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines.