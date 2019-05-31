McCain hash browns recalled over plastic contamination

The popular breakfast food has been recalled.

Frozen food giant McCain has issued a recall of their frozen hash browns as they may contain pieces of plastic.

What happened?

In a recall notice issued by McCain, they stated they are taking a “precautionary measure” by recalling a batch of their hash browns.

The company stated that the hash browns “may contain pieces of plastic” and are therefore unsafe to eat.

The hash browns were sold at all major supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsburys and Asda so no matter where you bought the product from, you should check to be sure you’re not affected by the recall.

How can I tell if I have a contaminated packet?

McCain are only recalling a single quantity batch which means there are specific codes on the packet you should look out for.

Look for this information on the back of the packet:

- The quality number W25032019

- A production time of 12:00 - 23:59

- Pack size 625g

- Best before date of September 2020

If your packet doesn’t match these specifications, it has not been affected by the recall.

The notice from McCain states: “No other quality numbers or McCain products are affected.”

What do I do if I have a recalled batch?

If you find that your packet matches the given specifications, then McCain advises that you should not eat them.

Instead you should return the packet to the store you bought it from for a refund - you don’t need to bring your receipt with you.