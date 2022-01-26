New Egg & Co space fostering female-led retail brands set to hatch imminently on Edinburgh's George Street

Egg, which says it is Scotland’s largest online and offline platform for women with a community of more than 65,000, says it has been inspired to create its own physical space to complement its existing diverse range of services.

The Egg community was launched by Kylie Reid in 2017, and says its new Egg platform is Scotland's first searchable, review-led offering of its kind for women, helping them find trusted recommendations for everything from lawyers to landscapers, with its digital Egg card giving members access to discounts for more than 200 businesses.

From left: Egg founder Kylie Reid with Leah Hutcheon of partner organisation Appointedd. Picture: Julie Howden.

This Saturday, Egg & Co will open the doors to the 7,000-square-feet space at 51 George Street, which was also once home to Laura Ashley, saying it will be an “immersive and colourful hub” with a female co-working space and a mixture of high-profile brands and new names, with a focus on sustainability.

Among the female-led, Scottish brands that will be present are the Tartan Blanket company; global tights and clothing brand Snag; florist Fruit Salad Flowers; sustainable fashion label Beira; and Rare Birds Books.

Coulters estate agency, the main sponsors of the new space, will be on hand to help with housing and mortgage enquiries. There will also be Drip coffee available, regular networking and speaker events and yoga sessions to promote wellbeing, and space is being given to charity It’s Good 2 Give that supports young cancer patients and their families, for example.

Egg has also inked a partnership with Appointedd, the Edinburgh-based online booking platform led by Leah Hutcheon. The agreement means Egg users can book appointments without leaving its newly developed website.

Head “egg” Ms Reid said: “We’ve built a massive and loyal female following of more than 65,000 women across Egg in Scotland over the past few years, and established a network of 35,000 engaging and supportive women in Edinburgh alone.

Shifting

“I’m so excited to be taking our predominantly online community to the next stage with the launch of Egg & Co and its first physical presence in the centre of the Scottish capital... I also believe that the opening of Egg & Co represents the changing face of our high street, which is shifting to offering experiences alongside retail.”

Ms Hutcheon, founder and chief executive of Appointedd, expects that the partnership “will super-charge the brands and services that are engaged with Egg, will attract new ones, and offer an online booking service tailored to the needs of the entire Egg community”.

She added that Appointedd is currently used in 167 countries, “but, as an Edinburgh business, we are especially proud to be working with Egg and supporting local businesses”.

Ms Reid also said Egg has already helped catalyse many Scottish businesses, such as The Brow Bar in Edinburgh. Jenny Robertson, owner of the beauty salon, said: “It’s great to see Egg take its offering to the next stage through its partnership with Appointedd and its presence on George Street. I’m sure it will give a boost to many more businesses, as it has to mine.”

