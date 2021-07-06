Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Comprised of business, industrial and storage/industrial uses, the development at Salter’s Park, Dalkeith, will regenerate the current site and create fresh employment opportunities.

The developer intends to submit a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) to Midlothian Council, informing that it plans to submit a planning application for the development following a minimum 12-week consultation period.

Development planned on land east of Salters Road, Dalkeith, Midlothian known as Salter’s Park.

As the Scottish Government has suspended in-person public consultation events due to COVID-19 full details about the proposals will be made available to the public at 9am on Thursday 15 July on the project website: www.salterspark.com

An online consultation will take place between 3pm and 7pm on Thursday 15th July. Consultants will be available during those hours to answer any questions and receive feedback through a two-way chat system.

Feedback can also be submitted via the website, and information will be made available in paper format if requested.

Any representations or suggestions for changes to the proposals shared during the online event will be included in a Pre-Application Consultation report to accompany future applications.

A spokesperson at Buccleuch Property, said: "We're delighted to be giving the public the chance to have a say on our development proposals in Salter’s Park.

"This exciting development will deliver economic benefits to the community by providing new employment uses to the area.

"We are consulting extensively to ensure that that the public have an opportunity to input their views and shape our proposals. We encourage the community to attend and ask any questions they may have."

