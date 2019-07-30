New till-less technology to make Scotland debut in four Edinburgh stores

Shoppers at four Edinburgh stores will be able to experience the grocery shops of the future as the Co-op bring till-less technology to Scotland.

Co-op convenience stores on McDonald Road, Morrison Street, Frederick Street and Dalry Road will be the first shops in the country to be installed with the new technology from today.

It will allow time-pressed shoppers to access scan the products they want to buy with their phones before paying without visiting a till.

The app will sit alongside traditional methods of paying with tills and self-service machines still in place in shops for those who don’t want to use the app.

The technology is already live in parts of England, with Co-op extending it into Scotland for the first time.

The Co-op states that they have seen a 10 per cent drop in the use of notes and coins during the last two years as the use of contactless, cards and other payment methods accounts for more than one in two transactions.

The app, which will roll out to over 30 stores in total, allows shoppers to scan each individual item as they go around the store, with the cost deducted from their Apple or Google Pay account with the touch of a button as they leave.

Mark Pettigrew, director of retail support, Co-op food, said: “Technology is bringing unprecedented levels of change to retailing, with speed and ease key drivers for time-pressed consumers.

“We know that people adopt technology at different speeds, and while cash is here to stay it is clear that it is increasingly playing a lesser role in society.

“Retailers need to adapt and be agile, and this app builds added choice and convenience into the retail experience for our members and customers, while appealing to new shoppers.”

Mr Pettigrew added: “People lead busy lives and, shoppers value their time. Whether it’s a train to catch or on the school run this technology cuts queues and saves time.

“It can give our stores increased opportunity to replenish stock and increase product availability so we are at our best even at our busiest times, and enables customers to complete their shopping quickly and get on with the rest of their day and what matters most to them.”