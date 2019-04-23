North Edinburgh hit by temporary power cut

Have your say

A fault in the east Drylaw substation has caused power failures to households in the EH4 postcode.

Scottish Power have apologised for the unplanned power cut and said they hope to have power restored by 7.15pm.

North Edinburgh has been hit by a temporary power cut this evening. Pic: Yui - Shutterstock

The energy supplier is currently unable to confirm how many households are affected.

Customers who would like to be kept updated, can log a call on 08000 929 290 or 105.

