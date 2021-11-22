Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Work has now begun on the new store, which is set to open in spring 2022, after planning permission was granted by Midlothian Council.

The new store is located on the retail park’s Lower Terrace, where Marks & Spencer and Boots were located before they relocated to the Upper Terrace.

Once open, it will be the supermarket chain’s third in Midlothian and will house an in-store bakery as well as customer toilets with baby changing facilities.

Gordon Rafferty, Lidl GB’s regional head of property, said: “We are delighted to commence work at Straiton and expand our presence in the Midlothian area with what will be our third store in the region.

“It’s fantastic to be able to offer the local community an even greater range of our high quality and affordable produce. We look forward to welcoming our loyal customers to the new store.”

It comes after the recent reopening of the Dalkeith, which underwent an extension and modernisation as part of Lidl’s £1.3billion investment in its estate across Great Britain.

The Dalkeith store now holds the title of being the largest Lidl store in Scotland.

