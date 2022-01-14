There are around 700 people who work in the firm's Perth office which will face closure. Bases in Edinburgh, Cumbernauld and Dunfermline also set to close, according to a report by the BBC.

Unite told the broadcaster it aimed to secure "as many jobs as possible”, however, staff have been told that 1,700 employees across the UK will lose their jobs through voluntary redundancy.

Offices in Glasgow, Bristol and London will continue to operate and more employees will be supported to work from home following the closures, the provider has said.

Unite Union is in talks with OVO Energy after they announced closures at five of their Scottish sites (Photo: Clare Grant).

Elaine Dougall from Unite told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme that the talks would give a better idea of how many jobs were affected in Scotland.

She told the programme: "Once jobs go from the market it's almost impossible to get those jobs back.

"So from a Scottish perspective we want to try and save as many of those jobs as possible because that has not only an impact on the workers but also in the wider communities.

"Those are good, high-quality, well-paid, pensionable jobs that those people have secured for a number of years and we want to try as much as possible to keep those jobs here in Scotland."

The cuts come after the provider recently reported losses to the business.

Asked if job cuts were inevitable, Ms Dougall said any "streamlining" should come "across the piece and not just hit front line staff in the first instance."

The job cuts are understood to be linked to the company's acquisition of SSE's household energy business three years ago and the integration of the firm into OVO.

The firm also said it would create a new "OVO Academy" in Glasgow, creating "new opportunities in the city that hosted COP26 for those who want to be at the forefront of the UK's green revolution."

OVO Energy, which began in 2009, claims it was launched to make “energy cheaper, greener and simpler”.

The gas and electricity provider is committed to being a net zero carbon business by 2030.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.