Popular Edinburgh spot that won ‘curry takeaway of the year' award goes up for sale
Slumdog Indian Takeaway, at Spring Gardens in Edinburgh, is available either as a single unit or with the Slumdog takeaway on Glasgow Road in Corstorphine.
Last year, Slumdog won big at the Scottish Asian Food Awards, taking both the ‘Curry Takeaway of the Year (South East)’ and ‘Best of Edinburgh’ prizes.
A listing for the Spring Gardens unit describes it as a great opportunity. Agents Cornerstone Business Agents said: “Our clients currently operate and have this unit branded under the Slumdog Indian Street Food brand.
“Along with Slumdog, the premises also act as a ghost kitchen for SoBe Burgers and Bangtan Korean Fried Chicken, therefore covering 3 different offerings from the same site.
“There is an option to continue with these brands and operate under a franchise agreement, full details can be provided or alternatively, a buyer can choose to de-brand and look to do their own thing”.
The takeaway is available with a leasehold Guide Price - £85,000. For more detail, visit www.cornerstoneba.co.uk
